Martha Sprawls Blanco
North Augusta, Ga—Ms. Martha Lester Sprawls Blanco, 77, passed away at her daughter's home in Phoenix, AZ on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Ms. Blanco was born in Augusta, GA, a daughter of the late James Maldon Sprawls and Margaret Lucille Suther Sprawls. Her childhood was spent in Aiken where she attended and graduated from Aiken High School. She then went onto attend the Barrett School of Nursing at Augusta College, where she received her Nursing degree in 1964. She later received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of SC-Aiken. She was a registered nurse for over 45 years. Most of her career was spent in forensic psychiatry for the State of Georgia. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church of North Augusta, SC. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Charles "Chip" (Valerie) Knight, Jr., Lexington, SC; her daughters, Amy (Stone) Daugherty, Phoenix, AZ and Julie Anne (Brad) Nikiforuk, North Augusta, SC; her much beloved grandchildren, Zachary Knight, TJ Knight, Camryn Daugherty, Olivia Anne Nikiforuk; and her brother, Don (Billie) Sprawls, Aiken, SC.
A private graveside service will be held in Historic Bethany Cemetery on Saturday, May 2nd at 2pm.
The Augusta Chronicle - 4/30/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020