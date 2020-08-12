Martha Walton
Beech Island, SC—Martha Walton entered into rest on August 8, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Mask and Social Distancing will be practiced. Viewing will be held from 3 - 6pm on Friday at the funeral home. Survivors are one daughter: Patricia (Rev. Herman) Jackson; three sons: John Walton, Robert (Julia) Walton, Jr., and Harold (Janice) Walton; one sister: Mary Artis; one brother Leroy Jessie; and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Ave., North Augusta, SC
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits