Beech Island, SC—Martha Walton entered into rest on August 8, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Mask and Social Distancing will be practiced. Viewing will be held from 3 - 6pm on Friday at the funeral home. Survivors are one daughter: Patricia (Rev. Herman) Jackson; three sons: John Walton, Robert (Julia) Walton, Jr., and Harold (Janice) Walton; one sister: Mary Artis; one brother Leroy Jessie; and host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
