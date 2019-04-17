Home

Martha Wright Geter Obituary
Ms. Martha Wright Geter, entered into rest April 12, 2019 at National Healthcare Center. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Phillip Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric T. Butler officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 am Interment will be in the Glover's Cemetery.

Ms. Geter, a native of Aiken County was a member of St. Phillip Baptist Church.

Survivors include three sons, Luvern Geter, Wilbert Geter and Donald (Rosa) Geter; a daughter, Rosemary (Cleon) Reed; brother-in-law, Kelly Conyess; sister-in-law, Jean Wright; 9 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence of her daughter, 170 Bleachery Street Beech Island or after 1 pm Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
