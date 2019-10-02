|
Martin H. Dolin
Augusta, GA—Martin H. Dolin, who fought in the Pacific Theatre during World War II and many years later served two terms as Mayor of Waynesboro, died at age 94 on September 28, 2019 at home in Augusta.
Mr. Dolin was the son of Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe who passed through Ellis Island and briefly lived in New York City before settling in the South shortly after World War I. Mr. Dolin was born at University Hospital in Augusta in 1925 and grew up in Waynesboro, graduating in 1942 from Waynesboro High School, where he was a starting player on the first football team there to play under night lights. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, but interrupted his education after two years to enlist in the United States Navy. After seeing action aboard the USS Tuscaloosa in the Pacific Theatre during the final year of World War II, he completed his service and resumed studies at Georgia Tech, from which he graduated with an engineering degree in 1948. He later served for twenty years as an officer in the Navy Reserves.
After college, Mr. Dolin returned to Waynesboro and joined his family's business, Dolin's Department Store, which he owned and managed for fifty years. He was an elected official in Waynesboro from 1988 to 2004, serving two terms on City Council and then two terms as Mayor.
After retiring from business and government service, Mr. Dolin and his wife, Harriet, with whom he celebrated his 67th anniversary this past summer, moved to the Summerville neighborhood of Augusta, where they lived for the past fifteen years. Mr. Dolin remained active locally in the Democratic Party and other civic activities. He had a wide circle of admiring friends and relatives, who knew him to be a person of conviction with an ever-present sense of humor. His community and other volunteer activities over the years are too numerous to list, but in the early years after military service he was a Scout leader in Waynesboro and himself had been an Eagle Scout.
Mr. Dolin is survived by his beloved wife, Harriet, their daughter, Lisa Dolin, of New York City, son, Mitchell Dolin, of Washington, DC, and grandchildren, Eli Dolin Mlyn, of Montreal, Claire Dolin, of Washington, and Seth Dolin, of Washington, as well as by his brother, Arnold Dolin, of New York City, and sister, Harriet Stuart, of Los Angeles.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any donations be made in his memory to the Morris Museum of Art, 1 Tenth Street, Augusta, GA 30901. A memorial service will be held at the Museum early in the new year.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 3, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019