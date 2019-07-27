Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Marva Stewart
Marva Stewart Obituary
Ms. Marva Stewart
Augusta, GA—Ms. Marva Stewart entered into rest on July 23, 2019. She was a beloved English professor at Paine College and had been listed as a noteworthy educator by Marquis CD. After graduating from Lucy Laney High School in 1970, she earned a Bachelor in English degree from Paine College,1974 and a Master of Arts in English from Atlanta University,1978. She was a member of the National Council of Teachers of English, College Language Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society. As a writer, she was an editor with Metro Courier, and was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. Ms. Stewart will be truly missed by her loving family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gilbert Lambert Chapel, Paine College with Rev. Augusta Hall officiating. Burial will be at Lovett Hill St. James Baptist Church Cemetery, Screven County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/28/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 28, 2019
