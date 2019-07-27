|
Ms. Marva Stewart
Augusta, GA—Ms. Marva Stewart entered into rest on July 23, 2019. She was a beloved English professor at Paine College and had been listed as a noteworthy educator by Marquis CD. After graduating from Lucy Laney High School in 1970, she earned a Bachelor in English degree from Paine College,1974 and a Master of Arts in English from Atlanta University,1978. She was a member of the National Council of Teachers of English, College Language Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society. As a writer, she was an editor with Metro Courier, and was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. Ms. Stewart will be truly missed by her loving family and friends. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Gilbert Lambert Chapel, Paine College with Rev. Augusta Hall officiating. Burial will be at Lovett Hill St. James Baptist Church Cemetery, Screven County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/28/2019
