|
|
Marvin Donald Craft
Dearing, Georgia—Marvin Donald Craft, 75, entered into rest on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Starling Funeral Home, Harlem, Ga.
Mr. Craft was born in Augusta to the late Edwin and Inez Craft. He was the owner of Industrial Cooling Towers.
Survivors include his companion for 22 years, Sharon Jones and daughter Bridgett Jones; his grandchildren, Karson Craft, Camden Craft, Conner Craft and their mother Kylie, Micah and Maverick Jones and their mother, Bridgett; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Lee Craft.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020