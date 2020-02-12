Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Craft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Donald Craft


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Donald Craft Obituary
Marvin Donald Craft
Dearing, Georgia—Marvin Donald Craft, 75, entered into rest on Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Starling Funeral Home, Harlem, Ga.
Mr. Craft was born in Augusta to the late Edwin and Inez Craft. He was the owner of Industrial Cooling Towers.
Survivors include his companion for 22 years, Sharon Jones and daughter Bridgett Jones; his grandchildren, Karson Craft, Camden Craft, Conner Craft and their mother Kylie, Micah and Maverick Jones and their mother, Bridgett; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Lee Craft.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GA. 706-556-6524
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/13/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -