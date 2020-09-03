Marvin E. Miller
Augusta , GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Marvin E. Miller, 80, loving husband of Judy Miller.
Marvin was born and raised in Georgia and has called Augusta home for most of his life. He enjoyed a good game of cards and round of golf. He was a member of Pinch Gut Golf Association. Marvin was a beloved family man who leaves a legacy of four children of his own and a total of thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Family members in addition to his wife include his sons: Ernie Miller (Melissa) and Tim Miller (Jessi); daughters: Nicki Shannon (Doug) and Julie Stiefel (Karl); grandchildren: Victoria Stiefel, Michelle Lemon (Mike), Brandon D. Shannon (Abby), Ian Miller (Emily), Colton Lane, McKenzie Lane, Garrett Lane, Corey Miller, Lily Miller and Lani Huey; great-grandchildren: Madalyn, Michael, Harper, expecting Baby Shannon, Anna Claire, and Layla; siblings: Sara Stratacos, Ellen Wolfe, Winton Miller (Trish), Ronald Miller (Karen), Donald Miller, sister-in-law Janice (Miller), numerous nieces and nephews, and faithful companion Trouble.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Earl Carter officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Miracle Network in Augusta, 1446 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912.
The family is requesting guests wear masks and will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/04/2020