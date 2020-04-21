The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
1934 - 2020
Marvin Ellison Obituary
Marvin Ellison
Augusta, Ga—Entered into rest on Monday, April 20, 2020, Marvin L. Ellison (MSG Ret), 85, husband of Helen S. Ellison.
Marvin served his country as a member of the US Army, retiring after 27 and a half years, continuing his career in Civil Service. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid NASCAR, Alabama, and Braves fan. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by his children: Debra S. Gentry, Beverly Weston (Wayne), Michael L. Ellison (Christine), Marvin A. Ellison (Lisa); grandchildren: Heather Whitehead, Brittany L. Winkler, Christopher Jenkins, Amber Ellison, Ashley Ellison, Rebecca Ellison, Jimmy Ellison, Deanna Ellison, Stacey Holbrook, Stephanie Chappell; 16 great grandchildren; siblings: Martha King and Verlyn Ellison. He was preceded in death by siblings: Logan Ellison, Ronnie Ellison, Kelly Don Ellison, and Betty Northcutt.
A graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Chris Miller officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society 425 Wood St, Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday 4/22/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020
