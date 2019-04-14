|
Entered into rest Saturday, April 13, 2019, Mr. Marvin "Sonny" Flanders, 86, loving husband to Carole Flanders.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Pierce Flanders (Kelcy), Wanda Mayson (Pen), and Diann Prouty (Richard); grandchildren: Elizabeth Flanders, Russell Flanders, Emily Flanders, Alex Mayson, Penland Mayson, and Peyton Prouty; and many extended family members.
The funeral service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Mike Cash and Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019