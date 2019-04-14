The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Marvin "Sonny" Flanders Obituary
Entered into rest Saturday, April 13, 2019, Mr. Marvin "Sonny" Flanders, 86, loving husband to Carole Flanders.

Family members, in addition to his wife, include his children: Pierce Flanders (Kelcy), Wanda Mayson (Pen), and Diann Prouty (Richard); grandchildren: Elizabeth Flanders, Russell Flanders, Emily Flanders, Alex Mayson, Penland Mayson, and Peyton Prouty; and many extended family members.

The funeral service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Mike Cash and Rev. Greg Hatfield officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum of Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
