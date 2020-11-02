1/
Marvin Goldman
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Goldman
Lincolnton, Ga—Mr. Marvin Ellis Goldman, 91 of May Ave., Lincolnton entered into rest on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Grovetown. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Goldman, son of the late Robert Lee and Ella Ingram Goldman, was born in Lincoln County on June 27, 1929 and graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1946. Following high school, he worked for a short time at Matthews Mill in Greenwood and served in the US Marines from 1952 thru 1954. He lived in Martinez for many years and retired from Proctor and Gamble as a mechanic. Following retirement, he moved back to Lincolnton in 1988 and worked at Tyler's Machine Shop part-time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Susie Goldman, Guy Goldman, Ernest Goldman, Wyman Goldman, Emma Mae Bentley, and Eula Howard.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Barbara Crawford Goldman; sons, Marvin E. "Marty" Goldman, Jr. and wife Dianne of Evans, Ga; Charles Lee Goldman, Sr. and wife Robin of Tomah, WI; 5 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Marvin Ellis Goldman.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/03/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved