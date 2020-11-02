Marvin Goldman
Lincolnton, Ga—Mr. Marvin Ellis Goldman, 91 of May Ave., Lincolnton entered into rest on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Grovetown. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm at the funeral home.
Mr. Goldman, son of the late Robert Lee and Ella Ingram Goldman, was born in Lincoln County on June 27, 1929 and graduated from Lincolnton High School in 1946. Following high school, he worked for a short time at Matthews Mill in Greenwood and served in the US Marines from 1952 thru 1954. He lived in Martinez for many years and retired from Proctor and Gamble as a mechanic. Following retirement, he moved back to Lincolnton in 1988 and worked at Tyler's Machine Shop part-time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Susie Goldman, Guy Goldman, Ernest Goldman, Wyman Goldman, Emma Mae Bentley, and Eula Howard.
He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years Barbara Crawford Goldman; sons, Marvin E. "Marty" Goldman, Jr. and wife Dianne of Evans, Ga; Charles Lee Goldman, Sr. and wife Robin of Tomah, WI; 5 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren.
