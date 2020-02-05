|
Marvin L. Dorsey, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Marvin L. Dorsey, Sr. entered into rest Sunday February 2, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Jenkins Memorial CME Church with Reverend Miriam E. Culberson officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens with military honors. Marvin leaves to cherish his memories his wife Mamie Dorsey; daughter, Marnie Wright; son, Mitchell Dorsey; brothers Donald (Iris) Dorsey and Robert (Elaine) Dorsey; and three special grandsons Remell Wright Jr, Rashad Wright, and Mason Dorsey.
The Augusta Chronicle - February 6, 2020
