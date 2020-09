Marvin MillerAugusta, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Marvin E. Miller, 80, loving husband of Judy Miller.The memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Earl Carter officiating.The family is requesting guests wear masks and will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - 09/05/2020