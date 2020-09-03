Marvin Miller
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Marvin E. Miller, 80, loving husband of Judy Miller.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Earl Carter officiating.
The family is requesting guests wear masks and will receive friends Saturday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/05/2020