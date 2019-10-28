Home

Marvin Price Obituary
Marvin Price
North Augusta, GA—Mr. Marvin Price, 48, 1007 McKenzie St., died on October 23, 2019, He is the husband of Alice A. Price and son of Beaufort Price and the late Mary M. Price. Homegoing Celebration will be 1:30 p.m Wednesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church Edgefield. Complete Obituary can be read at www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.
Butler & Sons FH of Saluda, S.C. is assisting the Price Family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/29/2019
