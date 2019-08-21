Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Marvin Stewart
Marvin Stewart Obituary
Marvin Stewart
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Marvin Stewart entered into rest on Thursday August 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am.at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah, Ga. with Bishop Dorothy- Manker- Tanksley officiating. Survivors are his children, Carlos D. Stewart, Kesha L. Stewart; brothers, Melvin Stewart, Waymon(Ruby)Stewart ; sisters, Margie(John)Thomas, Marilyn(Eddie) Lewis, Jennifer S. McTier; five grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, one special cousin, TJ (Jackie) Stewart; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019
