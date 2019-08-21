|
Marvin Stewart
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. Marvin Stewart entered into rest on Thursday August 15, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am.at B.A. Williams Memorial Chapel, 2945 Old Tobacco Rd. Hephzibah, Ga. with Bishop Dorothy- Manker- Tanksley officiating. Survivors are his children, Carlos D. Stewart, Kesha L. Stewart; brothers, Melvin Stewart, Waymon(Ruby)Stewart ; sisters, Margie(John)Thomas, Marilyn(Eddie) Lewis, Jennifer S. McTier; five grandchildren, two great- grandchildren, one special cousin, TJ (Jackie) Stewart; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2019