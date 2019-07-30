|
Mary A. "Aunt Mae" Crees
Waynesboro, GA—Mary A. Crees "Aunt Mae", 90, wife of the late Henry Berry Crees, went home to be with her personal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence.
Private funeral services were held.
Mrs. Crees, daughter of the late Ermal and Geraldine Davis Robinson, was a native of Columbia, OH, and was a homemaker. She was in fellowship with Bethany Chapel and attended First Baptist Church of Waynesboro.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Aaron Crees.
She is survived by her son, John Crees (Cathy), of Poulsbo, WA; her daughters, Elizabeth VanWie (Karl), of Greenville, SC, and Mary Jane Mathews (Steve), of Waynesboro; fourteen grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Center for New Beginnings, 727 West 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830.
