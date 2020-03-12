Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1260 Wrightsboro Road
Mary A. Roberts Obituary
Mrs. Mary A. Roberts
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary A. Roberts, wife to Reverend Willie A. Roberts for 71 years, departed this life Friday, March 6, 2020, in Doctors' Hospital.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband, Reverend Willie A. Roberts; sons, Kenneth (Elizabeth) Roberts, Gary Roberts; daughter, Willa D. Goodin; grandchildren, Aaron, Tracey, and Andrea; sister, Lillie (Oria) Johnson; brothers, Cornelius (Thomasina) Godbee, Ellis (Annie) Godbee, Sr.; sister-in-law, Helen Godbee; a devoted niece, Eleanor (Robert) Hopson and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1260 Wrightsboro Road, with Reverend Dr. Clyde Hill, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020
