Mrs. Mary Alice Hackle
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Mary A. Hackle, wife of the late Tommy L. Hackle, entered into rest Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Daniel Grove Baptist Church, 1986 Hancock Landing Rd., Waynesboro. Words of Comfort by Reverend Ronald Cudger. Masks are required to attend service and viewing.
Mrs. Hackle may be viewed Friday, August 14th, from 2 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790/8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 0814/2020