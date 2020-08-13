1/1
Mary Alice Hackle
1932 - 2020
Mrs. Mary Alice Hackle
Augusta, Georgia—Mrs. Mary A. Hackle, wife of the late Tommy L. Hackle, entered into rest Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Daniel Grove Baptist Church, 1986 Hancock Landing Rd., Waynesboro. Words of Comfort by Reverend Ronald Cudger. Masks are required to attend service and viewing.
Mrs. Hackle may be viewed Friday, August 14th, from 2 to 6 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790/8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 0814/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Daniel Grove Baptist Church
