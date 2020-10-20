Mrs. Mary Alice Hill
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary Alice Cook Hill, entered into rest October 15, 2020 at National Healthcare North Augusta. Graveside services will be held 12 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 in Old Hammond Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby G. Hankerson officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Hill, a native of Aiken County was a member of Hammond Grove Word Power Ministry.
Survivors include three sons Minister Dannie L. Hill, Sr., Thomas E. Hill and Billy J. Hill; a daughter, Hattie Ruth Lee; two brothers, Peter Johnson and Marvin Moss; a sister, Lenna Moss; ten grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-5:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 21, 2020