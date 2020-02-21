|
Mrs. Mary Alice Moore
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary Alice Moore entered into rest Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Survivors include three children, Eric (Pamela) of Augusta, GA and Brenda and Allen Jr. of Chicago, Illinois; ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren; one sister; one brother; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Belle Terrace Presbyterian, 2473 Golden Camp Road, Reverend Holland, pastor. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020