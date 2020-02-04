Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Edgefield, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
Edgefield, SC
Mary Alice Williams Obituary
Mrs. Mary Alice Williams
Graniteville, SC—Mrs. Mary Alice Turner Williams, entered into rest February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Edgefield of which the Rev. Leonard Franklin pastor and the Rev. Edward Lloyd eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 12 pm Interment will be in Shaws Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams, a native of Aiken County was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Willie Mae (Michael) Anderson and Annette Stringer; four brothers, Albert Turner (Lula), Jessie Lovett, Yancey Mance, Josephine) and Isaac Mance (Margaret); 5 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence 1041 Raiford Loop Road, Graniteville or after 1 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Feb. 5, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
