Mary Alma Newsome
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home, Mrs. Mary Alma Newsome, 92, loving wife of 72 years to the Late J. Lester Newsome.
Mrs. Newsome was born in Petersburg, VA but lived most of her life in Augusta. She attended Sacred Heart School and Tubman School. Mrs. Newsome was a former member of Sacred Heart Church, Amdoes and the Augusta Jaycettes. She was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. Mrs. Newsome worked at Belk. She also worked at Southside Hardware from 1970-1989 where she was known as "Mrs. Hardware." Mrs. Newsome loved gardening. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Family members include her son: Joseph L. "Joey" Newsome (Debbie); daughters: JoAnn Faulkner (Rick), Debbie Nevils Farr (Pat), Teresa Quarles (Doug); grandchildren: Louise Braden (Virgil), India Hawk (Tommy), Heather Newsome, Larry Elsey (Jennifer), Lawson Elsey, Christie Nevils, Joey Nevils, Angie Miller, Jay Quarles (Kelly), Blake Quarles (Mary), Rhett Newsome, Mary Brooke Grier (Sam), Heath Newsome, Sadler Quarles; 23 great grandchildren: one great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; sister: Lexie Bonham. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Helen Alsabrooks; brothers: LeRoy Duchscher and Lamar Alsabrooks; brother in law: Carlton Bonham and son in law: Ronnie Nevils.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Monsignor P. James Costigan, celebrant. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services, 811 12th Street, Augusta GA 30901.
A special thanks to her caregivers, Time to Care and Pruitt Hospice.
A vigil service, with Fr. Mike Ingram, will be Sunday evening, February 9, 2020, at 5:00 P.M. and the family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta,GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/08/2020
