Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Mary Ann Byars Remler Obituary
Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Ann Steinwinder Byars Remler, who was called home at the age of 78 on Saturday, April 6, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Daniel Brown will officiate.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.

Memorials may be made to the Aiken Women's Heart Board, P. O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804 or to the , .

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta will be in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).

For complete obituary details, visit www.PoseyCares.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019
