|
|
Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Ann Steinwinder Byars Remler, who was called home at the age of 78 on Saturday, April 6, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Daniel Brown will officiate.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock.
Memorials may be made to the Aiken Women's Heart Board, P. O. Box 5211, Aiken, SC 29804 or to the , .
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta will be in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
For complete obituary details, visit www.PoseyCares.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 11, 2019