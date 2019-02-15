Home

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Bryan Neck Missionary Baptist Church
Richmond Hill, GA
Mary Ann Harris Obituary
Mrs. Mary Ann Harris, of Pershing Drive, entered into rest January 31,, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Bryan Neck Missionary Baptist Church, Richmond Hill, GA with the Rev. Henrietta B. Lovett officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include three sons, Edwin V. Harris, Shawn L. Harris and Richard R. Harris; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Friends may visit the funeral home after 1 p.m. today. The procession will leave the residence at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2019
