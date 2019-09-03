Home

Smith- Peoples Funeral Home
723 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-1885
Mary Ann Lighten Obituary
Mrs. Mary Ann Lighten
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary Ann Lighten entered into rest on August 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith outreach Church, 2664 Willis Foreman Road, Hephzibah, GA. Interment will be at Walker Memorial Park. Family will receive friends today form 6 until 7:00 p.m. at funeral home. The family will assemble at residence at 12:10 p.m. on day of service. Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, 705-724-1885
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
