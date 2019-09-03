|
|
Mrs. Mary Ann Lighten
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary Ann Lighten entered into rest on August 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith outreach Church, 2664 Willis Foreman Road, Hephzibah, GA. Interment will be at Walker Memorial Park. Family will receive friends today form 6 until 7:00 p.m. at funeral home. The family will assemble at residence at 12:10 p.m. on day of service. Smith-Peoples Funeral Home, 705-724-1885
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019