Mary Ann Ware
Mrs. Mary Ann Ware
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Mary Ann Smith Ware, entered into rest December 3, 2020 at University Hospital. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 in Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Clarence D. Hill pastor and Bishop Alfred E. Williams eulogist.
Mrs. Ware, a native of Barnwell County was a member of Bacon Chapel Holiness Church where she served on the Mother's Board and Senior Choir..
Survivors include her husband, James Ware, Jr., her children, Gloria (Darrell) Brown, James Ware, III, Sylvester (Sonya) Ware and Alexander Ware; a brother, Leroy Smith; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 2-5 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Dec. 5, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
DEC
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
