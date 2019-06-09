|
|
Entered into rest Saturday, June 8, 2019, Mrs. Mary Anne Boyd Pennington, 84, loving wife of the late Claude Eugene Pennington.
Mrs. Pennington was a member of "The Sweet Adelines" Augusta Chapter. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting, and she loved animals especially cats. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Family members include her sons: Curtis Eugene Pennington (Sheilia) and John Eugene Pennington (Kathleene); daughters: Patti Pennington Norris and Lori Thomas (Leo); 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and sister: Charlene Cox. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her twin sister, Jo Anne Riley.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial park with Pastor Matt Lever officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society, P.O. Box 14667, Augusta, GA 30919.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 9, 2019