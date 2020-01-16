|
Mary Atkins Harris
Augusta, GA—Augusta, GA – Mary Atkins Harris, 71, entered into rest Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her home where she grew up as a child. She fought a long battle with cancer having endured many treatments over the past year. Mary did not suffer in the end and passed away peacefully with brother James and Sister in-law Elaine by her side comforting her at the end knowing her family and friends loved her very much. She is now at peace and has joined family and friends on the other side in Heaven.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2:00 PM followed with a Celebration of life at 3:00 PM in the chapel at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Home. Reverend and family friend David Trimmier will officiate the celebration of life memorial.
Miss Harris is Daughter of the late Rhoda E. Avret Atkins and Joseph E. Atkins Sr, ..and was born in Augusta, Ga. After graduation from Butler HS class of 1966 Mary started her working career as a telephone operator with Southern Bell and later moved to a civil service job as a telephone operator at the hospital at Fort Gordon. Mary retired after 33 years of faithful service. She was of the Methodist Faith and attended Burns Memorial Methodist Church as a child. Mary is survived by her Grandson Brenden Marshall Beck (Ashley) and their children (great grandchildren) Georgia Mae Beck, Landon Cain Beck, Frankie Lee Beck of Green bay, WI. and Granddaughters Brittany Dyna Beck and Brianna Harley Beck. Mary is also survived by brothers Allen Atkins (Janet Hollis Atkins) Shreveport La., James W. Atkins (Elaine Shelton Atkins) Hephzibah Ga., Wm. Harris Atkins (Lynn Thigpen Atkins) Hephzibah Ga., Thomas L Atkins Hephzibah Ga. and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Marshall Cain Beck and brother Joseph E. Atkins Jr.
After retirement Mary loved sitting in her porch swing, and enjoying feeding and watching birds (especially the Red Birds), squirrels and any other wild life that passed thru. She also loved painting her collection of figurines and travel Gnomes. In past years Mary loved spending time at Edisto Beach SC where she had a time share and visits to the Great Smokie Mountains and Gatlinburg, Tn. area. She also loved fishing (sitting in a beach chair with her feet in the water) whether at her Thurmond Lake cabin or at the beach, going deer hunting with her husband at the time Ed Harris and brothers James and Harris. She was a darn good at catching fish and a marksman sighting in her 308-caliber deer rifle.
Mary wanted to ensure that a special mention and thanks was given to her special Sister in-law, Lynn, who gave so much of her time over the past several years buying her groceries, paying her bills and ensuring she made it to doctor's appointments. Special thanks to MSA hospice care givers, Doctors, Dr. Jeremey Wells, her kind neighbors who visited and checked on her and a very special thanks to family friend Jenny Johnson who very often checked in and would bring her fresh baked goodies.
