Mary Bailey
Augusta, GA— Mary Alice Frazier Bailey, 65, wife of 24 years to Douglas Bailey, entered into rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020 .
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 o'clock, in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Wayne Usry officiating.
Mrs. Bailey was born in Augusta, GA to the late Burlee Frazier, Sr., and Gloria Human Frazier. She retired from Kellogg's and was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church where she taught the Friendship United Methodist Church Children's Sunday School Class for 25 years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Frazier and sister Deborah Justice.
Other survivors include her children, Larry Watkins, Jr., (Sabrina) of Augusta and Anna Jones (Travis) of North Augusta; siblings, Burlee Frazier, Jr., (Gerry), Wayne Frazier (Debbie), Connie Moffatt (Greg), Kirby Frazier and Rosa Frazier; four grandchildren, Amanda Oldham (Corey), Tyler Darnall, Larry Watkins, III and Alicia Watkins and three great-grandchildren, Alexis Derrick, Addison Parrish and Chayston Oldham; best friends, Lynda Anderson, Yvonne McKinnon and Louise Williams.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Kennedy, Johnny Watkins, Brian Frazier, Wayne Frazier, Jr., Steven Frazier, Dylan Lonaker, Craig Waits and Michael King.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Friendship Children's Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Jesus Can Ministry c/o Friendship United Methodist Church 3027 Tobacco Road Hephzibah, GA 30815.
The family will receive friends on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/01/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020