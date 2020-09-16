Mary Brown
North Augusta , SC—Mrs. Mary Beatrice Ford Brown, 66, of North Augusta, SC, beloved wife of forty-seven years to Joe N. Brown, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
A lifelong area resident, she was a daughter of the late T.J. and Edna Louise Blackwell Ford. She obtained her degree in Licensed Practical Nursing from Aiken Technical College. Miss Mary was a dedicated member of Lakeside Baptist Church where she served at various capacities. She enjoyed shopping with her granddaughter, Mikayla Brown and spending Sundays with her sister, Rebecca Hodson.
In addition to her husband, parents, sister and granddaughter, additional family members include a son, Kevin Matthew Brown, Belvedere, SC; siblings, the late Tommy and Harry Ford, nephews, Christopher Ford, Gloverville, SC and the late Jeff Ford, great-niece, Jacquelyn Craig, Gloverville, SC; great-great-nephew, Braxton Bogdansky, Gloverville. SC and of course her fur babies, Bernadette and Prancer.
The family will greet friends on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5 until 7 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1 o'clock at Lakeside Baptist Church, Clearwater, SC. Pastors Tad Marshall and John George will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC. Pallbearers will be Kevin Matthew Brown, John Cosh, Rick Hollar, Steve Berendson, Bobby Grover and Larry Haney.
The family has asked that memorials be made to Lakeside Baptist Church. (www.besidethelake.com
)
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/18/2020