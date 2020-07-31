1/1
Mary Bryan Hayes
1926 - 2020
Mary Bryan Hayes
Augusta, GA—Mary Bryan Hayes peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. and Leila Hall Bryan and her devoted husband of 66 years, Rudolph C. Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her seven older brothers and their wives. Each one held a very special place in her heart.
Mary graduated from Greenwood Business College. She came to Augusta to work at Oliver General Hospital and soon met Rudy. They married in 1946 and spent the next 66 years raising children and enjoying life with family, friends, and neighbors. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who had a special love for each member of her family. Mary and Rudy attended First Baptist Church of Augusta for over 60 years. Mary was an excellent cook and master gardener. If you were lucky enough to call her a friend, she was loyal, trustworthy, and gently honest.
Mary is survived by her son, Tim (Lisa) and her daughter, Cindy (John) who will cherish her memory. She was lovingly known as "Mama" to Scott, Lindsay, Bryan, and Parker. She was a great-grand mother to Jack and Grey. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.
Mary will be buried next to her husband Rudy and near her family at her childhood church, Little Stevens Creek, in Edgefield. Due to the Covid regulations, a private family graveside burial will take place.
Welcome home Mary…God has you in his keeping and we will keep you in our hearts.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/31/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
