Mary Calamas
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary Manuel Calamas, 94, beloved wife of the late LTC Dennis Calamas, entered into rest on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with the Father Vasile Bitere officiating. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
Mrs. Calamas was born In Savannah. She married Dennis Calamas and they were married for 72 years before his death in 2014. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where she was a member of the Philoptochos Society, and sang in the choir.
She is survived by her son; Frank Calamas (Bobbie), her grandchildren; Jason Wagy and Jonathan Wagy (Julanne), great grandchildren; Everett Wagy, Jacqueline Wagy and Kayden Black, a son in law; Jim Wagy and a sister in law; Mary Manuel. In addition to her husband, Dennis, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Wagy and her brother, John Manuel.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Debra Watkins, Delores Shaw and Bobbie Calamas, for their love and support provided to Mrs. Calamas.
The family will receive friends at Platt's Crawford Avenue Chapel on Sunday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 PM.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA., 30901.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/12/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019