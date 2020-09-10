1/1
Mary Catherine Thornton
1972 - 2020
Mary Catherine Thornton
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary Catherine Thornton, 47, entered into rest on Friday, September 4, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Cliffton and Lynda Louise Darlington. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Andrius Thornton; daughter, Aubrey Bohler; son, Andrius Thornton II; son, Jesse Sagen; son, Shawn Michael Sagen (Sarah); brothers, Clarence Cliffton Darlington II (Julie) and Edward Alan Darlington (Crystal); and extended family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Mary to your local animal shelter.
A private memorial service will be held, but friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/11/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
2524 Lumpkin Road
Augusta, GA 30906
7067930123
Memories & Condolences

September 10, 2020
Andy, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. May God grant you peace and comfort in these tough times.
Tony Brunson
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
