Mary Catherine Thornton
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Mary Catherine Thornton, 47, entered into rest on Friday, September 4, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Cliffton and Lynda Louise Darlington. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Andrius Thornton; daughter, Aubrey Bohler; son, Andrius Thornton II; son, Jesse Sagen; son, Shawn Michael Sagen (Sarah); brothers, Clarence Cliffton Darlington II (Julie) and Edward Alan Darlington (Crystal); and extended family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Mary to your local animal shelter.
A private memorial service will be held, but friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/11/2020