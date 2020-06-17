Mary Christine Goldman
Thomson, GA—Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Christine Goldman, 93, who entered into rest June 16, 2020 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Goldman was born in Lincolnton, Georgia and lived most of her life in North Augusta, SC. She enjoyed her work as a beautician. Mrs. Goldman was preceded in death by her parents, Crawford and Myrtle Goldman; brothers, Milton Goldman and Freddie Goldman; sister, Sadie Peek.
Survivors include nieces, Kathy Rush and Nancy (Al) Hollaway; nephews, Bobbie (Cindy) Goldman and Ronnie (Nancy) Goldman.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Thomson, GA—Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Christine Goldman, 93, who entered into rest June 16, 2020 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens. We encourage the public to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Goldman was born in Lincolnton, Georgia and lived most of her life in North Augusta, SC. She enjoyed her work as a beautician. Mrs. Goldman was preceded in death by her parents, Crawford and Myrtle Goldman; brothers, Milton Goldman and Freddie Goldman; sister, Sadie Peek.
Survivors include nieces, Kathy Rush and Nancy (Al) Hollaway; nephews, Bobbie (Cindy) Goldman and Ronnie (Nancy) Goldman.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.