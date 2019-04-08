|
|
Mary Cohen Steinberg of Augusta, Georgia passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 95 after a lengthy illness. Mary was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 19, 1924, the first child of Ethel and Henry Cohen. She graduated from James Madison High (1941) in Brooklyn and Adelphi College (1945) in Garden City, New York. After college, she worked for J. Walter Thompson in New York City, at the time the largest advertising agency in the world. Her budding career was cut short when one of her cousins in Augusta, Georgia set her up on a blind date with Maurice Steinberg, an attorney and World War II naval officer. Less than 10 months after their first date, they married and Mary moved to Augusta. While moving from New York to Augusta in 1947 was a definite culture shock, Mary immersed herself in her new hometown and went on to spend more than 70 productive, happy years in Augusta. She was a superb and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
For most of her adult life, Mary focused on a broad range of charitable activities. She served as president of the local chapters of Planned Parenthood and the League of Women Voters, as well as the PTA of her children's elementary school. She also served on the boards of the , the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, and others. In addition to her many leadership positions, she was a frequent hands-on volunteer at the Adas Yeshurun Synagogue, the Golden Harvest Food Bank, and the Children's Hospital of Georgia. The mayor of Augusta asked her to serve on the Augusta Human Relations Commission. She and Maurice were the first recipients of a community-wide humanitarian award. She was recognized as the woman of the year or volunteer of the year by many organizations.
When her youngest child left for college, Mary returned to graduate school in psychology. In her early 50s she restarted her career in psychoeducational testing of children. She had a gentle, reassuring manner which immediately put young children at ease.
She and Maurice loved to travel, particularly in their later years. They traveled to Israel, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tahiti, Japan, and China. They covered many countries of Western Europe, including France, Italy, and England. They traveled throughout Scandinavia and also went to Hawaii and Mexico. They also enjoyed annual vacation getaways to Hilton Head and Cashiers, NC.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Ethel and Henry Cohen, her husband Maurice, her son Henry, her brother Michael Cohen, and her grandson Joshua Redd. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Joan) Steinberg, Barry Steinberg, and Lynn (Lewis) Redd; her grandchildren, Andrew (Ann) Steinberg, Jacob Redd, Jordan Redd, and Hannah Redd, and great grandson, Emmitt Steinberg. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Randy Siegelson, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held graveside at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery in Augusta with Rabbi Zalman Fischer officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Adas Yeshurun Synagogue (Augusta), The , or a .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 8, 2019