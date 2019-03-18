Home

Lowe Funeral Home
77 West Gibson Street
Warrenton, GA 30828
(706) 465-3333
Mary Coker Wrenn-Adkins


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Coker Wrenn-Adkins Obituary
Mrs. Mary Coker Wrenn-Adkins age 69 wife of the late William Edward Wrenn and James Wallace Adkins entered into rest Sunday morning March 17, 2019 at the Thomson Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Sallie Hill Cemetery with Dr. Brandon Furr and Pastor Bob Swiger officiating.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon till 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at Lowe Funeral Home.

Please visit www.lowefuneralhomes.net to sign the online guestbook and view the complete obituary notice.

Lowe Funeral Home 77 W. Gibson Street Warrenton, GA 30828 (706) 465-3333.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019
