Mrs. Mary Coker Wrenn-Adkins age 69 wife of the late William Edward Wrenn and James Wallace Adkins entered into rest Sunday morning March 17, 2019 at the Thomson Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Sallie Hill Cemetery with Dr. Brandon Furr and Pastor Bob Swiger officiating.
The family will receive friends from 12 Noon till 1:30 P.M. Tuesday at Lowe Funeral Home.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2019