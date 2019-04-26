Mary Colleen Sullivan Quinn, 84, loving wife of the late John Hale Quinn passed away after a brief illness surrounded by her family at the Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital, New Braunfels, Texas on April 20, 2019.



Colleen was born on August 29, 1934 in Hibbing, Minnesota the eldest daughter of George and Ann Sullivan. She was raised in Taconite and Bovey, Minnesota before attending Greenway High School, Coleraine, Minnesota. Following high school, she attended a business school in Minneapolis. In 1956, she married Robert Earl Kortekaas. In 1957, she gave birth to her only child, a son, Robert Gerard. In 1961, she lost her husband and raised her son as a single parent until she met and married John H. Quinn, on April 11, 1964. After marrying John, she lived briefly in Laramie, Wyoming before moving to St Johns, Michigan where she worked as a Church Secretary for Bishop Joseph Green at St Joseph's Parish. In 1966, her family moved to Waukesha, Wisconsin and then onto Milwaukee, Wisconsin three years later. In Milwaukee, she worked for Jim King Chevrolet. In 1975, she and John, moved to Mililani Town on the Island of Oahu Hawaii, where they met their life-long friends the Joyces. In 1979, they moved to Indianapolis, Indiana where they lived for four years before establishing roots for the past 30 plus years in Augusta, Georgia.



Colleen was a devote Catholic serving as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the seniors group at St Mary on the Hill Parish. She was socially active in her local community and became a fixture at the Augusta Mall where she walked and drank coffee on a daily basis with her dear friends. Colleen was an avid reader and loved to do jigsaw puzzles.



Family members include her son and daughter-in-law, Col (ret) Robert Quinn and Maj (ret) Janelle Quinn; grandchildren; Andrea, Patrick and Shannon Quinn, Monte and Seth Featherston and Keara Ghan; great-grandchildren: Ryder Merrick, Kasey and Sawyer Judge-Featherston. She was preceeded in death by her parents George and Ann Sullivan, husbands, Robert Kortekaas and John Quinn and sister Patricia Sullivan.



A prayer vigil will be held on Sunday evening at the Thomas Poteet & Sons funeral home from 6:00-8:00 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 am, St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Father Ross celebrant and assisted by Deacon Ken Mallek. Pallbearers will include Patrick Quinn, Seth Featherston, Luke Blocker and David Toy. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Catholic Social Services, St Mary on the Hill School, or Knights of Columbus.



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019