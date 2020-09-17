1/1
Mary Dickson-Frady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dickson-Frady
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Mary "Nonny" Dickson-Frady, 94, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Her private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Kevin Steele and Rev. Joey Vinson officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. The public may view the service via Livestream by using the following link,https://livestream.com/rowlandford/events/9308486.
Mrs. Dickson-Frady was a devoted Christian and was a long time member of both Morningside Baptist Church and most recently National Hills Baptist Church. She retired from Augusta College after 30 years of service as the Secretary to the Dean of Students. Following her retirement, she spent several years as a volunteer at University Hospital. Her family was her most treasured asset. She could always be counted on to prepare Sunday lunch and all were welcome. Her famous 13 layer chocolate cake was always a crowd favorite.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Alvin B. Dickson, Sr. and her husband of 14 years, Rev. J. Yates Frady.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Dickson Vinson (Joey); her son, Alvin Dickson (Karen); her step-daughters, Nancy Huggins and Karen Smith (Randy); four grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to National Hills Baptist Church, 2725 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30909.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to sign her online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/18/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Interment
Westover Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved