Mary Dickson-Frady
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Mary "Nonny" Dickson-Frady, 94, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Her private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Kevin Steele and Rev. Joey Vinson officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. The public may view the service via Livestream by using the following link,https://livestream.com/rowlandford/events/9308486.
Mrs. Dickson-Frady was a devoted Christian and was a long time member of both Morningside Baptist Church and most recently National Hills Baptist Church. She retired from Augusta College after 30 years of service as the Secretary to the Dean of Students. Following her retirement, she spent several years as a volunteer at University Hospital. Her family was her most treasured asset. She could always be counted on to prepare Sunday lunch and all were welcome. Her famous 13 layer chocolate cake was always a crowd favorite.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Alvin B. Dickson, Sr. and her husband of 14 years, Rev. J. Yates Frady.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Dickson Vinson (Joey); her son, Alvin Dickson (Karen); her step-daughters, Nancy Huggins and Karen Smith (Randy); four grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to National Hills Baptist Church, 2725 Washington Rd., Augusta, GA 30909.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/18/2020