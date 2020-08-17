Mary Dorothy Ingram
Evans, GA—Mary Dorothy Ingram, 75, of Evans, Georgia, entered into rest at University Hospital on August 13, 2020 with family members at her side. She was born October 1, 1944 to the late James and Rosia Mae Ingram of Waynesboro, Georgia. Mary was raised in Waynesboro and attended Burke County School System.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rosia Mae Ingram and her brother, James A. Ingram; sisters; Beulah Matthews and Aretha Hiers.
To cherish her memories are her surviving siblings; 4 brothers; Roosevelt (Dot) Ingram, Jimmy Ingram, Bobby (Gwen) Ingram, Tommy Ingram; 3 sisters; Alice (Frank) Gainer, Bessie (Willie) McLemore, Bernice (Nathaniel) Sapp, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Bridge Baptist Church Cemetery, 2905 Seven Oaks Road, Waynesboro, Georgia. She will lie in state prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m.
Rev. Bobby Williams, Jr., Pastor of St. John Baptist Church and William Grove Baptist Church will be officiating.
Due To Covid-19, Masks Will Be Required to Attend The Graveside Service.
