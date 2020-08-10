Mary Dumas
Augusta, GA—Mary Catherine Enochs Dumas went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 9, 2020. She passed away at home, after reaching the milestone of turning 100 years old in March. Mrs. Dumas was a beloved teacher and long time resident of Calhoun City, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband Letroleum Carrell Dumas. She is survived by her daughters Clavis Dumas of Corona, NY and Clarice D. Davis of Augusta, GA. Mrs. Dumas was a devout follower of Christ, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.
