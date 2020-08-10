1/
Mary Dumas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Dumas
Augusta, GA—Mary Catherine Enochs Dumas went to be with her Heavenly Father on August 9, 2020. She passed away at home, after reaching the milestone of turning 100 years old in March. Mrs. Dumas was a beloved teacher and long time resident of Calhoun City, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband Letroleum Carrell Dumas. She is survived by her daughters Clavis Dumas of Corona, NY and Clarice D. Davis of Augusta, GA. Mrs. Dumas was a devout follower of Christ, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved