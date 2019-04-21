|
Ms. Mary Ellen Clayton entered into rest on April 17, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bethel A.M.E. Church with Rev. Augusta Hall Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors include her sons, Jonathan (Yolanda) Clayton, Johann (Sherrilyn) Clayton; grandchildren, Santonio Clayton, SaDarius Clayton, SaKenion Clayton, SanDarion Clayton, Sherhanna Clayton and Shernecia Clayton, brother, Walter (Martha) Clayton Jr.; and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019