Mary Elizabeth Davis, beloved wife of Ira N Davis Jr, entered into rest on Saturday February 23, 2019. She was born June 24, 1921 in Roxborough, Pennsylvania; where she was raised in a Catholic orphanage. Mary was a member of First United Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school and worked as a welder on Navy ships during World War II. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, working in their garden, and spending time with family. Most importantly, Mary loved God and her church. She is survived by her son, Ira Davis III and daughter in law Clara Davis, three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at First United Pentecostal Church 1929 Fenwick St Augusta, GA 30904 on Friday March 1, 2019 at 2 PM. The family will receive guests at 1PM until the service hour.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019