Mary Edna Miller Revis
Clemson, SC—Mary Edna Miller Revis, age 95, died February 9, 2020 at Clemson Downs Health Care Center, in Clemson, South Carolina.
Born on New Year's Day 1925 in Marion, NC, to George W. (Bud) and Edna Godfrey Miller, Mary proudly called Beech Island, SC home for almost 70 years. An accomplished third-generation tailor, talented seamstress, and dedicated volunteer church musician for over 65 years, Mary retired from Davison's/Macy's with more than 25 years of service. Known for her wicked sense of humor, her interest in fashion, and her unique personal style, she was an intense Scrabble opponent and word game ace.
Predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, James Claude Revis; her eldest daughter, Martha Gail Revis; and her granddaughter, Pippa Summertime Williams, Mary is survived by three daughters: Teresa Steed of Augusta, GA, Anna (Tim) Robinson of Brevard, NC, and Esther (Kenyon) Revis-Wagner of Clemson, SC, eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. The sixth of nine siblings, she is also survived by two sisters, Dorris Pfeifer of Hollywood, Florida and Barbara Elliott of Wichita, Kansas.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the James Claude Revis Memorial Scholarship fund at The Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area (www.cfcsra.org).
