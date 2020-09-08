1/1
Mary Elizabeth Brown
Mary Elizabeth Brown
Augusta, GA—Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Brown, 83, who entered into rest September 7, 2020, will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in Westover Memorial Park, Bishop Thomas Miller presiding. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Mrs. Brown was born in Elizabethton, TN having made the Augusta area her home for the past 60+ years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Augusta Ward. Mrs. Brown was known for her outgoing personality. She enjoyed shopping, going out to eat and spending time with family. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Stella Tilley; husband, Daniel Paul Brown, Jr.; son, Ronnie Boone; sisters, Claudette Chavous, Ruth Hardin, Charmy Dye, Lorraine Tilley; brothers, Donald Tilley and Russell Tilley.
Survivors include, daughters, Diane Brown, Denise (Hank) Miskelly, Donna Kennedy, Janet (Mike) Starkey, Judy Brown; sons, Bo (Lillian) Boone, Leonard Boone, Todd (Ingrid) Boone, Chris (Karly) Brown, Brian (Dianna) Brown, Spencer Brown, Danny Brown, III; 23 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Bo Boone, Jr., Lewis Miskelly, Greg Miskelly, Adam Black, Michael Goodwin, Brandon Goodwin, Eric Harrison and Lee Harrison.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Please visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
