Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Mary on-the-Hill Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary-on- the Hill Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Mary Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Casey


1931 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Casey Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Casey
Augusta, GA—Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Casey, of Augusta entered into rest on Friday, February 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. A Vigil service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 6:00 pm at St. Mary on-the-Hill Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary-on- the Hill Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her great nephews.
Nieces and nephews are Cathy C. Bentley (Bobby), Terri C. Snead (Derek) Erin C. McGee (Terry) Karen C. Gentile, Richard M. "Dick" Casey (Shay). Great nieces and nephews: Reed Bentley (Cassidy), Brett B. Sasser (Zach), Megan Goldberg (Adam), Austin Snead, Tyler Snead (Kaylee) and Marshall Snead, Matt and Molly McGee, Josh Gentile, Doyle and Anna Casey; and eight great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Anna Casey, brothers: Richard "Dick" Casey (Iwo Jima), J.V. "Sonny" Casey; sister: Anne V. Casey and sister in law: Pat Casey and her beloved great niece and "Sunshine", Casey Marie Bentley.
Born in Augusta, Betty attended Sacred Heart School and graduated from Mt. Saint Joseph School. She attended Berry College and graduated from the University of Georgia where she was member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She retired after having taught elementary school for many years.
She was a member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, a charter member of the Irish-American Heritage Society of Augusta and a member of the Augusta Country Club where she was the Ladies Tennis Champion numerous times.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Casey Marie Bentley Memorial Scholarship c/o Queensborough National Bank,421 Fury's Ferry Road, Martinez, GA 30907. The family will receive friends following the interment at the home of her great-niece Megan and Adam Goldberg.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/23/20 & 2/24/20
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/23/20 & 2/24/20

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
