Mary Elizabeth Conner Mutispaugh
Duluth, GA—Mary Elizabeth Conner Mutispaugh, 84, died January 5, 2020 in Duluth, near Atlanta, after a brief illness.
Mary was born on July 11, 1935 in Rockbridge County, Virginia to James Erby Conner and Dorothy Virginia Johns. Her mother was a proud member of the Monacan Indian Nation and a direct descendent of both Mallory Johns and William Evans, both of whom helped to found the Bear Mountain Settlement. She married Richard (Ike) Mutispaugh, became an Army wife and settled in Augusta, Georgia to raise her three children, Richard, Debbie and Donna. Mary was widowed at 33 years old when Ike passed unexpectedly. She faced the challenge of being a single parent with the inner strength that she had gained from her farm childhood. She became the Matriarch of her family raising children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in her home.
Mary is predeceased by her son Richard Lewis Mutispaugh and survived by her daughters Debbie Higgins (San Diego CA), Donna Litzinger (Duluth, GA), six grandchildren; Ritchie Mutispaugh, Heather Mutispaugh, Kimberly Higgins, Mitchell Greene, Mary Greene and Hilary Litzinger and nine great-grandchildren.
The Augusta Chronicle - January 9, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020