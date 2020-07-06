Mary Elizabeth Doggette
Augusta, GA—Mary Elizabeth Doggette, 96, beloved wife, mother and grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior on the morning of July 5, 2020.
Mrs. Doggette was born in Avera, GA but lived in Augusta most of her life. She was a member of the Hill Baptist Church, the Emmanuel/Ruth Sunday School Class and the (WMU) Flossie Joiner Group where she was the secretary for many years.
Family members include her children, Kenneth "KC" Jones (Karen), Mike Doggette (LaDonna), Pamela Newsome (David), Rusty Doggette (Judy), and Sandra Taylor (Gregg), many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and her sister, Joyce Tomlinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Ross Doggette and son, Patrick Doyle Jones.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Augusta Gardens for the loving care given to Mrs. Doggette.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with the Rev. Ron Jones officiating. Internment will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hill Baptist Church, 2165 Kings Way, Augusta, GA 30904 or the National Kidney Foundation
, 270 Peachtree Street #1040, Atlanta, GA 30303.
The family will receive friends Wednesday prior to the service from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/07/2020