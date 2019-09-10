|
Mary Elizabeth Friedheim
August, GA—Mary Elizabeth Friedheim died September 6, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. She left behind her two daughters, Abigail Nicolle Kasch and Erica Rose Johns (Max); one grandchild, Lucy Elizabeth Pauly-Kasch; her two brothers Michael Kaus and Paul Kaus, her dear friend, Jimmie Blackwell; and her a multitude of friends that included Monday Girls, Friday Girls and the Calvert's group.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Estelyn Kaus, her brother John Kaus and her husband Steven Mark Friedheim.
Mary graduated from Spencer High School in Spencer, Iowa. She participated in plays and musicals, was on the homecoming court and a cheerleader in her senior year. She received her BS in Education from the University of South Dakota and graduated cum laude. She held the honor of "Miss Young Republican" in 1971. Mary was very proud to have attended and served in the 1976 Republican National Convention. She would often talk about how she was assigned to help guard Gerald Ford by checking badges.
Mary also received her Masters in Education from the University of Kansas. She was employed in the Shawnee Mission School District in Kansas City, Kansas, for over eighteen years and was nominated for Outstanding Educator of the Year. She had an extensive background in television and advertising sales, and worked as a senior account executive at WFXG.
In recent years, Mary was involved in the Augusta community as a graduate of Leadership Augusta and served on the board of the Augusta Ballet, the Greater Augusta Project for Literacy and Augusta Jazz Project. She was also a member of the Augusta Women in Business Association.
Mary was a voracious reader but would put aside her book to spend time with her family and friends. She had a keen sense of adventure, a gift for storytelling, and a contagious laugh. She had a heightened appreciation for the small things whether it be the perfect shade of lipstick or window shopping at Surrey Center.
Beauty trailed Mary wherever she went; it popped up in her fashion sense, her décor and in her irresistible smile. When you first met Mary, she would pull you into her orbit with her charismatic presence, undivided attention and perpetually cheery disposition. Within moments, it felt as if you knew her for years, and you'd come away from the encounter feeling lighter. It was no accident that Mary spent the latter part of her life in sales and fundraising as it was difficult to imagine anyone turning her down. She was generous with compliments, her time and her oversized heart.
The family is eternally grateful to Jimmie Blackwell who, for several years, provided meals, encouragement, companionship and transportation during Mary's illness. Thanks also to the wide array of friends who checked in on Mary often and offered comfort.
A memorial service will be held on September 22nd at Osteria Divino in Sausalito, California at 1 pm. A reception will also be held at Karin Gillespie's home on September 11th at 6:30 p.m. at 1317 Buena Vista Road in Augusta, GA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's honor to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. They provide services for breast cancer early detection and education.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 11, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019