1/1
Mary Elizabeth Hatchett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Hatchett
Grovetown, Ga—Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Weaver-Hatchett, wife of the late Clarence Hatchett, entered into rest at her residence, surrounded by her family, Saturday, October 17, 2020
Mary was a faithful member of the Augusta First Seventh Day Adventist Church on Wheeler Road, until her health failed.
She leaves fond loving memories with her children; Ronald (Sharon) Weaver, Albert (Debbie) Weaver, Jr., Donald E. (Heidi) Weaver, Algenia Weaver and Melvin (Sandra) Weaver.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton. Interment will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends, Monday the 26th from 4 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Masks are required for Service, Visitation and Interment!
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved