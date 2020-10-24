Mary Elizabeth Hatchett
Grovetown, Ga—Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Weaver-Hatchett, wife of the late Clarence Hatchett, entered into rest at her residence, surrounded by her family, Saturday, October 17, 2020
Mary was a faithful member of the Augusta First Seventh Day Adventist Church on Wheeler Road, until her health failed.
She leaves fond loving memories with her children; Ronald (Sharon) Weaver, Albert (Debbie) Weaver, Jr., Donald E. (Heidi) Weaver, Algenia Weaver and Melvin (Sandra) Weaver.
Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton. Interment will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. The family will receive friends, Monday the 26th from 4 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Masks are required for Service, Visitation and Interment!
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits