Mary Elizabeth Patterson Deas Newman
Grovetown, GA—Mary Elizabeth Patterson Deas Newman, born January 17, 1928 at 840 Liberty Street, Augusta, Georgia (Froghollow).
Preceded in death by her parents, Josie Lorie Atkinson Patterson and Jerome Bonapart Patterson. Her first husband Lee Andrew Deas, Jr and her second husband Ernest Edgar Newman. Brothers Francis Patterson, Charles Patterson, James Patterson and Jerome Patterson. Sisters Frances Patterson, Marian Janette Patterson, Martha Hayes, Annie Moore and Eliza Parrish.
She is survived by two sisters Janette Burkhardt and Josie Boltin.
She is survived by her six children Mary Weisensel (Herb), Lee Andrew Deas, III (Cindy), Jo Williamson, Russell Deas, Walter Deas and Dawn Moore (Dennis). She s survived by 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.
Her first job was at age 16, reading for Judge Oliver Mixon (who was blind). She worked at Blanche Mill for several years prior to her marriage. Then as a housewife she raised 6 children, while doing this she substituted at the local recreational parks, mainly Allen Park. She also was a member of the Mothers Club at the Augusta Boys Cub for 30+years. She was elected as President and Treasurer numerous times. She was a Poll Worker for Richmond County Board of Elections starting in 1965. 2018 was her last year.
She became a member of the Bayvale Baptist Church in 1969 and was a member for 50 years. She volunteered in the nursery on Sunday mornings.
A Memorial Service will take place at a later time.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/08/2019
