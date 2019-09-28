Home

Mary Elizabeth Ryans


1948 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth Ryans Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Ryans
Edgefield, MA—Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Ryans will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, October 2, 2019 at the Shaws Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Martin Ryans will officiate and the Rev. RC Holloway will be the eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
She is survived by a loving husband A.B. Ryans, of the home, three children, Keith Ryans, Eric Ryans, and Sharonda (Ashley) Bryan. a sister, Ethel Mae Williams. Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
