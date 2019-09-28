|
|
Mary Elizabeth Ryans
Edgefield, MA—Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Ryans will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, October 2, 2019 at the Shaws Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Martin Ryans will officiate and the Rev. RC Holloway will be the eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
She is survived by a loving husband A.B. Ryans, of the home, three children, Keith Ryans, Eric Ryans, and Sharonda (Ashley) Bryan. a sister, Ethel Mae Williams. Amos & Sons Funeral Home, Johnston, SC
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/29/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019